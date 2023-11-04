Alex Marlow: If Trump Were President, Hamas Attack Would Not Have Happened

Author Alex Marlow said Wednesday on Lara Trump’s podcast “The Right View” that if Donald Trump were president now, the Hamas terror attack would not have happened. Marlow said, “The Jew hatred that is pervasive on the web shows you that anti-Semitism is alive and well. Contrary to what people say it is not really coming from the far-right in America. I mean it is there certainly but I’m saying that is not where the movement is taking place

. The secular left is a huge part of it, the Arab world is a part of it. But most immortally for this conversation is the enablers of those people. And one of the top enablers is Joe Biden.” He continued, “He is the guy who wanted to revive the Iran nuclear deal. He has funded the funders of terrorism. He has fake experts at the Pentagon who are compromised by Iran. There has been some huge reporting on that that has come out. His Afghanistan withdrawal left the terrorists all these weapons which they could either use or sell. He has snubbed our allies in Israel, Sadia Arabia. The List goes on.” Marlow added, “This is all deeply deeply political. People in the American left and people who want to say ‘Oh it’s not political. I’m a supportive of Israel even though I voted for Joe Biden, he has been a disaster.’ That is not acceptable. We need to very politely vocalize to those people in our lives that this is a highly political issue

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREİTBARTNEWS: Hunter Biden Whines About ‘Denigrating’ Media Attention and ‘Disinformation’ Against Joe BidenSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

AXİOS: Biden's team sees a 'very close' election in '24Biden's campaign wants to avoid a straight referendum on Biden's policies.

Source: axios | Read more »

13WHAM: President Biden and First Lady to visit Lewiston following mass shooting to pay respects, grieve with communityPresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Lewiston on Friday.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

KUTV2NEWS: WATCH: President Biden and First Lady visit Lewiston following mass shooting to pay respects, grieve with communityPresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Lewiston on Friday.

Source: KUTV2News | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Deep in Trump Country, Biden plan creates hundreds of green jobsDespite opposition, dozens of clean-tech projects around the country are part one of the biggest experiments in industrial policy that the US has ever attempted.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

TEXASOBSERVER: Biden Quietly Gave Border Wall Contract to Company Used by Trump, Abbott“Clearly DHS, under the Biden administration, has no more respect for border residents than it did under the Trump administration.”

Source: TexasObserver | Read more »