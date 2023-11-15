Alex Loera Joins Bay FC as First Player for New NWSL Expansion Team

If Bay FC got it right, the newest expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League will have found its heart and soul. Alex Loera, the former captain for the Santa Clara University women’s soccer team that captured the NCAA College Cup championship in 2021, was acquired as Bay FC’s first player on Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old central midfielder is coming off an exceptional season with the Kansas City Current, who made Loera the 26th overall pick in the 2021 draft, though she returned to Santa Clara for a final year of eligibility after the pandemic and did not begin her professional career until 202

