Alex Cooper to Host Interactive Watch Parties During Summer Games

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host will be leading “Watch with Alex Cooper” during the Summer Games, a series of interactive watch parties that will stream on Peacock. Alex Cooper will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.

The former Boston University soccer player will be joined by soon-to-be-announced guests throughout the series, watching Team USA compete in sports at the Olympic games including soccer, gymnastics and basketball. In the series, Cooper will also provide insight, interact with viewers and answer questions in real-time

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

18-Year-Old Ash Cooper, Formerly Joshua Cooper, Sentenced for Murdering 12-Year-Old GirlSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Bride-to-be Alex Cooper stars in steamy Skims Wedding Shop campaign with fiancé Matt Kaplan“I can’t wait to wear so many of the pieces during my wedding weekend and on my honeymoon,” the “Call Her Daddy” podcast host said in a statement.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Podcaster Alex Cooper Stars in Skims' Wedding Collection CampaignKim Kardashian's Skims has chosen Alex Cooper, host of 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, to showcase their latest wedding-themed collection. Cooper and her fiancée, Matt Kaplan, are featured in the campaign. Skims, founded by Kardashian in 2018, is considering an IPO in 2024.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

How Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Megan Fox's Revealing 'Call Her Daddy' InterviewFox recently sat down with Alex Cooper to open up about a myriad of topics.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

This must-watch Alex Gibney documentary explains so much about Russia and Vladimir PutinAlex Gibney's 2019 documentary Citizen K, available on Prime Video, is a fascinating history of Putin's increasingly repressive Russia.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

'Games made by soulless machines': Tech sparks debate over AI stories in video gamesIs the future of artificial intelligence in video games playing out in a cyberpunk ramen bar? Tech companies would like you to think so, but game writers aren't so sure.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »