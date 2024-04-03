Alex Cooper to Host Interactive Watch Parties During Paris Olympic Games

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host will be leading “Watch with Alex Cooper” during the Summer Games, a series of interactive watch parties that will stream on Peacock. Alex Cooper will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.

The former Boston University soccer player will be joined by soon-to-be-announced guests throughout the series, watching Team USA compete in sports at the Olympic games including soccer, gymnastics and basketball. In the series, Cooper will also provide insight, interact with viewers and answer questions in real-time. “As a former athlete, the chance to cheer on the world’s greatest athletes at the Olympics is beyond thrilling,” said Cooper. “I am so excited to be partnering with NBC and Peacock to present this interactive watch-party format for the first time from the Olympics, designed to bring audiences even closer to the excitement of in Pari

