Alderman hopes plan for improved IT will help bad water bill problem

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is the third largest city in the country, but ancient technology and a lack of data-sharing have made delivering services to the city's nearly 3 million residents wildly inefficient.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, there is now a plan to fix the problem – which we have been exposing for years.

'A lot of them are antiquated - specifically the Water Department, where the banner program has been around for 20 years,' Villegas said.Two years ago, a consulting firm found that the city needed to revamp its software drastically and increase its investments in IT infrastructure.After the administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot was unreceptive to making that investment, the administration of Mayor Brandon Johnson is finally getting a solution off the ground.

