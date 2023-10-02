Albert Uresti, county leaders raise 'courage flag' in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer survivors joined Bexar County employees to raise a pink"courage flag" to remind those fighting breast cancer that they are not alone.5 hours ago

All the ‘Pinktober’ events across Northeast Florida to raise breast cancer awarenessDon’t be alarmed when you see the River City covered in pink in October.

7th annual 'Sista Strut Pink Celebration' 3k breast cancer walk aims to raise awarenessOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Changing the Game: The Breasties, a community for those affected by breast cancerDuring Breast Cancer Awareness month, we're introducing you to two leaders of The Breasties, an all-inclusive community for survivors and others impacted by breast and gynecologic cancers. Chief community officer Trish Michelle and co-founder Paige More join 'CBS Mornings' to discuss their personal journeys and how The Breasties is bringing people together and making a difference. They are joined by Dr. Elisabeth Potter, a plastic surgeon who specializes in breast reconstruction and advocated with The Breasties to reverse the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' decision to limit access to reconstruction options for women affected by breast cancer.

Woman diagnosed with breast cancer at 34 credits clinical trial with saving her lifeKate Korson was diagnosed with stage 3, triple-negative breast cancer.

Better Ways to Support a Colleague with Breast CancerChances are, you’ll work with a person who is diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in your career. Do you know how to best support them during one of the most challenging times of their lives? In this article, five women who have undergone treatment describe ways their colleagues did — and didn’t — lift them up through their words and actions, both at the time of their diagnosis and beyond.

Hackensack University Medical Center hosts Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kick-Off EventThe event will showcase all new screening technologies, information booths and pink giveaways!