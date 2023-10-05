A money services store in Anchorage, Alaska, is shown Oct. 2, 2023, advertising PFD check cashing services as the state plans to begin distributing $1,312 checks to nearly every Alaskan this week. The PFD, or the Permanent Fund dividend, is the annual share of the earnings from the state's nest-egg oil-wealth fund given to residents.

“You cannot grow anything without investing in it … and we’re not investing money in education, our university system, childcare. We’re not investing in the very core services that are going to help grow our state,” said Caroline Storm, who heads an education advocacy group and said her stepchildren left Alaska after high school because they didn't see opportunities for themselves.

“I do understand that there are families that have come to rely on this, and that reliance increased as the size of the dividend increased. This is a tough adjustment in those scenarios,” she said. “At the same time, if we had a more robust economy and job opportunities with livable wages and ... a pension for public employees, folks wouldn’t have to be so reliant on a dividend. headtopics.com

Retailers such as furniture chain La-Z-Boy and Alaska Airlines run sales to coincide with the cash distribution, which begins this week with direct deposits. The average check over the program’s 42-year history is about $1,200.

As lawmakers weigh the dividend's future, Erickson favors “something that’s reasonable, not too small and not too big. We don’t want too big to wipe it out. We want to make it consistent to where it’ll last longer, and a fair amount. Anything we’re happy for, anything helps. headtopics.com

The Senate-advanced proposal this year called for designating 75% of oil fund earnings' draws to government and 25% to dividend checks, and bumping that to a 50/50 split if Alaska generated an additional $1.3 billion in new recurring revenue and hit a savings target.

