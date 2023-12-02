Alaskan High School Students Perform 'Frozen' Musical

The drama students of Ketchikan High School in Alaska are the only theater troupe in the state licensed to perform the official Broadway musical 'Frozen'. They were chosen by Disney in a national competition and given the rights to perform the play, which has never been seen off-Broadway. In honor of the play's Alaska debut, Ketchikan City Mayor Dave Kiffer temporarily renamed the city Arendelle.





