Alaska to Experience Snow and Storms

A couple of large storm systems will hit the state over the remainder of the week. And there could also be some significant snow in many areas of the state, including Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska . Thursday evening and Friday morning will likely be when the most snowfall will occur for Anchorage and the rest of the region, with higher snow amounts in higher elevations. The west coast will continue to deal with snow — and strong winds blowing that snow around.

Winter weather advisories and blizzard warnings persist over the region. One storm is wrapping up with a second round to come Thursday as Alaska gets a double dose of spring/winter storms. Winds will gust 40 to 55 mph in west coast locations and inland. Hot spot for Alaska was Haines, with 52 degrees. And the cold spot was Deadhorse, where temperatures dropped to 22 degrees below zer

