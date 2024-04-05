Alaska to Experience Snow and Storms

A couple of large storm systems will hit the state over the remainder of the week. And there could also be some significant snow in many areas of the state, including Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska . Thursday evening and Friday morning will likely be when the most snowfall will occur for Anchorage and the rest of the region, with higher snow amounts in higher elevations. The west coast will continue to deal with snow — and strong winds blowing that snow around.
Winter weather advisories and blizzard warnings persist over the region. One storm is wrapping up with a second round to come Thursday as Alaska gets a double dose of spring/winter storms. Winds will gust 40 to 55 mph in west coast locations and inland. Hot spot for Alaska was Haines, with 52 degrees. And the cold spot was Deadhorse, where temperatures dropped to 22 degrees below zer
Alaska Snow Storm Weather Anchorage Southcentral Alaska
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »
Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »
Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »
Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »
Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »
Storms to gather on US East Coast with weekend rain, wind and snowA pair of storms &8212; one near the Canada border and one from the Gulf &8212; will converge on the Atlantic coast for the first official weekend of spring 2024, triggering areas of drenching rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms. There will even be a patch of snow in the Northeast early, and the weekend could...
Source: breakingweather - 🏆 497. / 51 Read more »