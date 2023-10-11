Alaska school sports board votes to exclude transgender girls from girls teams

Several school districts, including Anchorage, Alaska’s largest, have adopted anti-discrimination policies that conflict with ASAA’s new rule, and school districts across the state will be tasked with reconciling that conflict.is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

The department plans to take the playbook on the road to different Alaska communities to show people how to use it. Events across the state aree part of a broader, more open reckoning with the traumatic history of boarding schools for Alaska Native people.

Read more:

KTOOpubmedia »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Alaska school sports association bars transgender girls from girls’ sports teamsThe rule was adopted to conform with a policy promoted by the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Alaska school sports association bans trans girls from girls sportsThe Alaska School Activities Association board’s vote follows a similar decision in August by the state Board of Education.

Alaska school sports association bans transgender students in girls’ sports after legislative failureBreccan F. Thies is an investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner. He previously covered education and culture issues at Breitbart News. A Virginia native, Thies graduated from the University of Virginia in 2019, where he earned a degree in foreign affairs and minored in history. You can follow him on X: BreccanFThies.

Humpback whales increasingly sighted in Arctic Alaska waters better known as bowhead territoryA study, which points to climate change as a possible factor pushing humpbacks north, shows results that are both ‘fascinating’ and ‘a little terrifying,’ one author says.

Humpback whales increasingly sighted in Arctic Alaska waters better known as bowhead territoryAn author of a study citing climate change as a possible factor in the move says its results are both 'fascinating' and 'a little terrifying.'

Gov. Dunleavy to fill vacancy in Alaska Legislature next monthThe governor is tasked with replacing independent Rep. Josiah Patkotak, who was sworn in Tuesday as North Slope Borough mayor.