Alaska's Hemp Industry Sues State Over New Regulations

Alaska's hemp industry has filed a lawsuit against the state's Department of Natural Resources over new regulations that would ban many of their products. The regulations state that hemp products can no longer contain any amount of THC. Producers of legal marijuana supported these rules, claiming that the hemp industry became a competitor by selling intoxicating products without age limits and higher taxes.

