Alaska's beloved 'Fat Bear Week' roars on after government shutdown averted

While bears in one of Alaska's beloved national parks prepare to fatten up for winter slumber, online visitors prepare to vote on which bear is ultimately crowned the Fat Bear Week 2023 Champion.

Katmai National Park's annual"Fat Bear Week," officially kicks off Wednesday and runs through Oct. 10. The week celebrates the resilience, adaptability and strength of Katmai’s brown bear population as the animals prepare to hibernate, according to the National Park Service.

Over the course of the week, virtual visitors learn more about the lives and histories of individual bears while also gaining a greater understanding of the park's ecosystem. The bears need to consume massive amounts of food - their population numbers exceed the people who live on the peninsula. They have six to eight months to eat a year's worth of food and ensure their survival through winter, according to the service.

The Katmai brown bears are famous for standing at Brooks Falls, catching sockeye salmon in their mouths to fatten up for the winter. They're a huge draw for the park on the Alaska Peninsula, the arm of land extending from Alaska’s southwest corner toward the Aleutian Islands, about 250 miles southwest of Anchorage.

