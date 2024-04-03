Alaska Lawmakers Reject Governor's Request for Budget Increase for Statehood Defense

Alaska lawmakers in the state House are giving a skeptical eye to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s efforts to challenge the federal government in court. The House Finance Committee voted 6-5 Tuesday to zero out a $2 million budget increase requested by the governor for what he describes as “statehood defense.” Dunleavy has made challenging the Biden administration a key plank of his second-term platform.
His administration has, from forest management and tailpipe emissions to firearms regulation and student debt relief. Lawmakers have set aside $11.5 million to fund the “statehood defense” effort since 2020. The Legislature’s head budgeter, Legislative Finance Division Fiscal Analyst Alexei Painter, told the committee that the Department of Law had spent about $5 million on such cases and planned to spend at least that much over the next three year
