Alaska Lawmakers Divided on Education and Budget

Lawmakers in Alaska are divided on education and the size of the PFD as they debate the proposed operating budget . The House is working against the clock to send the budget to the Senate by Friday. Some Senate Majority members are opposed to the House's education package, which would give state school board members more authority to approve charter schools . The proposed operating budget includes a $680 per student funding increase, but attempts to increase that amount have failed.

House Minority members argue for a higher base student allocation to keep up with inflation and retain teachers

Alaska Lawmakers Education Budget Operating Budget PFD Charter Schools State School Board Funding Increase Base Student Allocation Inflation Teachers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alaska lawmakers fail to override Gov. Dunleavy’s education bill vetoIn a 39-20 split, lawmakers were one vote short of overriding Dunleavy’s veto of a $200 million education package.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Alaska lawmakers fail to override the governor's education package vetoAlaska lawmakers have failed to override Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of an education package, nearly a month after it overwhelmingly passed the Legislature. Monday’s vote during a joint session of the House and Senate was 39-20, falling just short of the 40 votes needed for an override.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Alaska lawmakers fail to override of Gov. Dunleavy's veto of education packageAlaskan lawmakers have fallen short 39-20 in overriding a veto from the governor on an education package that sought to increase spending in public schools.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Americans Divided on Direction of Education SystemHalf of Americans believe the education system is going in the wrong direction, according to a recent survey. Republicans and Democrats have different concerns about the system.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Alaska Legislators Race Against Time to Approve Education DealAlaska state legislators have until Thursday to reach an agreement on a new education deal, which includes a significant increase in school funding. Governor Dunleavy has set conditions for his approval, including provisions for charter schools and teacher bonuses. If the bill is not signed or vetoed by Thursday, it will become law without the governor's signature.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Alaska Legislature fails to override Dunleavy’s education vetoThe joint session of the state House and Senate fell one vote short of the 40 needed to override the veto.

Source: KTOOpubmedia - 🏆 439. / 53 Read more »