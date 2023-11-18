Alaska Faces Child Care Crisis as Facilities Close and Economy Suffers

Alaska is facing a child care crisis , with one in five licensed child care facilities closing since 2019. This has resulted in a loss of approximately $150 million from the economy annually due to parents missing work to care for their children. A task force led by State Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg has been working to find solutions for the child care sector.

The task force is close to finalizing their recommendations, which aim to improve access to quality child care for both providers and families





