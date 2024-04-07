Alaska Department of Health Successfully Clears Backlog of SNAP Applications

Commissioner Heidi Hedberg of the Department of Health speaks during a press conference in Juneau, Dec. 14, 2023. The mission of the Alaska Department of Health ’s Division of Public Assistance (DPA) is to promote self-sufficiency by providing essential living expenses to those in need, with a focus on assisting Alaska ns in achieving independence. DPA oversees assistance programs mandated by both Congress and the Alaska Legislature.

As commissioner of the Department of Health, it is my duty to ensure the efficient and effective operation of all divisions within the department, while promoting the health and well-being of Alaskans. Public assistance programs are designed to be temporary, aiding families and individuals as they strive to attain or regain self-sufficiency. Recipients must reapply periodically, and it is our responsibility to ensure compliance with program requirements. Emerging from the challenges of the pandemic, the Department of Health confronted a host of challenges which resulted in a backlog of thousands of public assistance cases. Despite cascading hurdles, we have successfully cleared the backlog of SNAP applications. Looking ahead, we’ve reassigned the teams responsible for this remarkable achievement to concentrate their efforts on achieving similar success across the other cash public assistance programs

