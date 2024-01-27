Alaska Considers Creating Psychedelic Medicine Task Force

A grower holds psilocybin mushrooms in growing medium. Psilocybin is an illegal psychedelic being studied for potential therapeutic use. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)this legislative session that would create a psychedelic medicine task force. Most psychedelics are illegal at the federal level but research shows that they have therapeutic benefits.

for researching psychedelic drugs, acknowledging they show promise for treating mood, anxiety and substance use disorders, with the aim of “supporting future drug applications.” The bill would set up a year-long task force to look at the role psychedelics could play in addressing Alaska’s mental health crisis. It would examine barriers to psychedelic access, insurance and licensing requirements, and pathways to regulating the medicines in Alaska. Dunbar introduced the Senate bill because he anticipates the federal government will legalize some psychedelic substances for medical use soon, starting with psilocybin, the main active ingredient in several types of so-called “magic” mushroom





