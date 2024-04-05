Alaska Bill Proposes Warning Signs for Alcohol-Cancer Link

A bill pending in the Alaska Legislature would require businesses that sell alcoholic beverages to post signs warning of the link between alcohol consumption and cancer. The bill aims to augment the currently required warning about alcohol consumption during pregnancy causing birth defects. The bill has no sponsors from the Republican-dominated House majority and there is no Senate version.

Despite low expectations, the bill started to gain momentum, raising awareness about the alcohol-cancer link

Alaska Bill Legislature Alcohol Cancer Warning Signs Awareness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AKpublicnews / 🏆 387. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alaska Lawmaker Proposes Bed Tax on TouristsAn Anchorage lawmaker wants to impose a new bed tax on Alaska’s tourist economy, arguing it would bring a new revenue stream into the state to help pay for state services.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Russian State TV Proposes Seizing Alaska and CaliforniaState TV propagandists routinely float the idea of either striking or seizing the territory of NATO members.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Alaska lawmaker proposes constitutional amendment to unify subsistence management under the stateRep. Thomas Baker’s proposal could reignite an old debate. Alaska Native leaders have expressed skepticism about the proposal.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Winter weather advisories issued as heavy snow makes return to SoutheastUnsettled weather in the Gulf of Alaska will keep daily rain and snow for Southeast Alaska.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

FBI sends letter to Alaska Airlines passengers warning of 'crime'Rooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

PA lawmaker proposes bill to make voting easier'As a voter, you want your experience voting to be convenient. You want it to be easy.”

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »