Alaska Attorney General Issues Guidance on Gender Identity Discussions in Schools

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor issued new guidance about discussions of gender identity in public schools, stating that any content involving 'human reproduction' or 'sexual matters' also extends to discussions of gender identity. Taylor also warned librarians about allowing access to certain books to children, which could result in criminal charges. This guidance updates a parental consent law passed in 2016, which aimed to limit sexual education in Alaska public schools.





