Alaska Army National Guard and LifeMed Conduct Medical Evacuation and Santa Visit

LifeMed flight paramedics and an Alaska Army National Guardsman move a critically ill patient from a Black Hawk helicopter to an ambulance during a medical evacuation from Napaskiak to Bethel on Nov. 15, 2023. (Balinda O’Neal/Alaska National Guard) Over 100 kids and their parents waited patiently Wednesday for Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Tuluksak school gymnasium. The Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from Bethel had to make two trips to Tuluksak, about 34 miles away.
The first trip brought six passengers that included Guardsmen, representatives from the Salvation Army and this reporter. Most importantly, of course, it also carried presents.Chief Warrant Officer 2 Colton Bell is assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion. He was the lead helicopter pilot for the mission. “We had Santa on the second flight. He was with the medics,” Bell said, referring to staff from the air medical transport company LifeMe
