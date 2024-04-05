Alaska Airlines seeks additional compensation from Boeing over Max 9 accident

The airline said Thursday that it expects additional compensation, the terms of which it said are confidential. The payment covered Alaska’s pretax loss related to the accident, including lost revenue and the cost of returning its Max 9 fleet to service after the planes were grounded for three weeks. Boeing declined to comment on Alaska’s filing. A spokesman referred to comments the company’s chief financial officer, Brian West, made last month.

“Customer consideration” after the accident will affect Boeing’s financial results, he said but didn’t give any numbers. A panel that plugs a gap left for an extra emergency exit blew off an Alaska Max 9 as it flew 16,000 feet over Oregon on Jan. 5. Pilots were able to land safely, and no one was injured. Alaska quickly grounded its other Max 9s, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) followed by grounding all Max 9s in the United States — affecting Alaska and United Airline

