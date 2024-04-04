Alaska Airlines Receives $160 Million Compensation from Boeing for Max 9 Incident

Alaska Airlines received $160 million in initial compensation from Boeing for a panel that blew out of one of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners. The airline expects additional compensation, the details of which are confidential. The payment covers Alaska's pretax loss related to the accident, including lost revenue and the cost of returning its Max 9 fleet to service. The incident occurred when a panel that plugs a gap for an extra emergency exit blew off while the plane was flying over Oregon .

Fortunately, the pilots were able to land safely and no injuries were reported

Alaska Airlines Boeing Compensation Max 9 Incident Panel Emergency Exit Oregon

