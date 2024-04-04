Alaska Airlines Receives $160 Million Compensation from Boeing for 737 MAX Grounding

Alaska Airlines has received around $160 million in compensation from Boeing after one of its 737 MAX 9 aircraft experienced a mid-flight door plug blowout in January. The incident significantly affected the airline's first-quarter operations and finances, resulting in lost revenues, costs due to irregular operations, and expenses to restore the fleet.

Alaska Airlines stated that it has received initial compensation from Boeing to address the financial damages.

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Compensation Grounding

