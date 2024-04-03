Alaska Airlines flight turns around after bathroom sink floods cabin

An Alaska Airlines flight from Honolulu to Anchorage had to turn around after a malfunctioning bathroom sink flooded the cabin of the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet. The flight took off at 10:16 p.m. Friday, according to FlightAware. When the water began leaking about 90 minutes into the flight, the captain of Alaska Airlines flight 828 decided to turn around, according to the DailyMail. The plane landed back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport two hours and 18 minutes after initial takeoff.

"There was probably two to four inches of standing water that swooshed out as soon as you opened that front door of the lavatory," flight passenger Dustin Parker told KTUU-TV. I would say an hour and a half into the flight is when we noticed the water and it was significant. The entire floorboards of that airplane completely wet." Video shared by Parker shows a flight attendant throwing paper towels on the plane's floor in an attempt to mop up the wate

