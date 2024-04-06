Alarming Outbreak of Measles and TB at Migrant Shelters in Chicago

The alarming outbreak of measles and tuberculosis (TB) at migrant shelters in Chicago could easily have been avoided if the illegal migrants had been vaccinated at the border and if they weren’t living in cramped conditions , two medical experts tell Fox News Digital. Chicago health officials said Wednesday that a 'small number' of TB cases were reported at some migrant facilities, following reports of dozens of measles cases at these facilities.

Concerns are quickly growing that these cases will multiply and spread to the general population in the Windy City. There are also fears that similar outbreaks could occur in other sanctuary cities such as New York, Boston and Denver — jurisdictions that are also packing migrants into makeshift shelters and hotels. Unlike most U.S

