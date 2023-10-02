Alan Wake 2 Will Have A Performance Mode On Some Consoles

Alan Wake 2 is almost here. The sequel to the cult classic is set to launch on October 27 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Developer Remedy has long been talking about how impressive the game will be visually, building it from the ground up with a cinematic framerate in mind. That means the team is targeting a consistent 30fps across platforms, ensuring that its creepy visuals and movie-like scenes will look smooth as players jump into Alan Wake's latest adventure.

Alan Wake 2 is almost here. The sequel to the cult classic is set to launch on October 27 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Developer Remedy has long been talking about how impressive the game will be visually, building it from the ground up with a cinematic framerate in mind. That means the team is targeting a consistent 30fps across platforms, ensuring that its creepy visuals and movie-like scenes will look smooth as players jump into Alan Wake's latest adventure. However, one member of the team recently confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will also have a performance mode on some of the supported consoles.

Soon after posting, a Twitter user asked if the Performance mode would unlock the framerate with a target of 60fps or if Alan Wake 2's Performance mode would stay locked at 60fps. Puha responded by saying that the team is"still tweaking that." Obviously, there are still a few weeks before Alan Wake 2 is available to play so the team still has some time before it needs to have everything ready to go. Hopefully, Remedy will be able to get Performance mode exactly where they want it before October 27 hits.

Will Alan Wake 2 Connect to Remedy's Other Games?Another thing that's recently been confirmed by Remedy is the connection between Alan Wake 2 and the developer's other games. Obviously, it's not a surprise to hear that the Alan Wake sequel is connected to Remedy's Control. After all, that game had direct connections, even launching a DLC called AWE which centered around events in the original Alan Wake. However, recently, Remedy's Sam Lake revealed that Alan Wake 2 will start to lay the groundwork for Control 2.

To that end, we can expect that whenever Control 2 launches, it'll tie directly into the events of Alan Wake 2. In fact, Lake said that the Federal Bureau of Control will play a"key role" in Alan Wake 2. At this point, we don't know what those connections are going to be, but it's clear that this connected universe is set to grow through Alan Wake 2 and Control 2. It will likely be several years before we see Control 2, but Alan Wake 2 is going to be here in just a few weeks.

Alan Wake 2 is out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 27.