Alan Ritchson Opens Up About Suicide Attempt and Divine Intervention

“ Reacher ” star Alan Ritchson opens up about his 2019 suicide attempt and how he stopped himself when he envisioned his children begging him to live. Ritchson candidly describes his dark place and the moment of divine intervention that saved him.

