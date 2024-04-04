Alan Ritchson Expresses Interest in Playing Batman

Ritchson, who made his acting debut as Aquaman in the superhero series Smallville , has been at the top of many fans’ lists to take on the role of the Dark Knight in the DCU. The actor has thrown his hat into the ring, saying that he will “shout it from the rooftops” that he wants to be Bruce Wayne. The actor made the comments during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he was asked his thoughts on whether he’d want to portray Batman or the Joker .

Ritchson provided a very clear-cut response to the question: “Joaquin Phoenix crushed it, there’s no following that. I would love to play Batman. There, I said it, okay?! I’ll shout it from the rooftops! I want to be Bruce Wayne! Ritchson also noted how the allure of Batman is that his “superpower” is “intelligence,” calling him the “smartest superhero there is

