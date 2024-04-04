Alan Ritchson and Kevin James' Action Comedy 'Playdate' Adds Supporting Cast

The Big Picture Alan Ritchson and Kevin James ' action comedy Playdate is beginning to fill out its cast with a number of supporting roles being announced today. As exclusively revealed by Deadline, Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Stephen Root (Barry), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Sabrina Elba (Three Thousand Years Of Longing) and Hiro Kanagawa (Star Trek: Discovery) have all boarded the project, which is currently shooting in Maple Ridge , British Columbia .

The movie is a buddy comedy which is said to be inspired by Midnight Run, Playdate will star James as Brian, a man who, having recently lost his job now finds himself as a stay-at-home dad to his ten-year-old son. Keen to find ways to get out of the house and back into society, he accepts an invitation to a playdate from another father, Jeff (Ritchson), who turns out to be something of an agent of chaos

