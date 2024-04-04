Alan Ritchson and Kevin James' Action Comedy 'Playdate' Adds Supporting Cast

The Big Picture Alan Ritchson and Kevin James ' action comedy Playdate is beginning to fill out its cast with a number of supporting roles being announced today. As exclusively revealed by Deadline, Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Stephen Root (Barry), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Sabrina Elba (Three Thousand Years Of Longing) and Hiro Kanagawa (Star Trek: Discovery) have all boarded the project, which is currently shooting in Maple Ridge , British Columbia .
The movie is a buddy comedy which is said to be inspired by Midnight Run, Playdate will star James as Brian, a man who, having recently lost his job now finds himself as a stay-at-home dad to his ten-year-old son. Keen to find ways to get out of the house and back into society, he accepts an invitation to a playdate from another father, Jeff (Ritchson), who turns out to be something of an agent of chaos
Alan Ritchson Kevin James Action Comedy Playdate Supporting Cast Sarah Chalke Alan Tudyk Stephen Root Isla Fisher Sabrina Elba Hiro Kanagawa Maple Ridge British Columbia Midnight Run Stay-At-Home Dad Chaos
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »