Alan Menken Celebrates a Decade of 'Aladdin' on Broadway

Alan Menken , the composer behind Disney 's animated musicals, is celebrating a decade of 'Aladdin' on Broadway . With numerous accolades to his name, Menken has created some of Disney 's most memorable melodies.

'Aladdin' on Broadway has become the 15th longest-running show on Broadway.

Alan Menken 'Aladdin' Broadway Composer Musical Disney

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



6abc / 🏆 250. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Musical mastermind Alan Menken reflects on 10 years of 'Aladdin' on BroadwayThe composer who ushered in the golden age of animated musicals is celebrating a major milestone: a decade of 'Aladdin' on Broadway.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Genies of Disney's 'Aladdin' the musical look back on show's 10th anniversary on Broadway'Aladdin' turns 10 this month and it has done more than become Broadway's go-to for young people experiencing their first musical.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Broadway Musical 'Aladdin' Touring Production in San DiegoSan Diego ticket-buyers get a lot of bang for their buck in the touring production of the Broadway musical 'Aladdin,' now playing through Sunday at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Directed and choreographed by native San Diegan Casey Nicholaw, the tour boasts 31 singer-dancers, an incredible collection of sparkling Middle Eastern-inspired costumes by Gregg Barnes, also a local native, a brass-enhanced 10-piece orchestra and some dazzling special effects. There's also a head-spinning number of high-flying and extremely athletic dance scenes — some with drums and veils, some with tap shoes, some with scimitars and some with dinner trays that hide pop-up surprises. In some ways, things move at such a dizzying pace in the two-hour, 30-minute show, the central love story gets a little lost, particularly in the action-packed second act. But fortunately, lead actors Adi Roy as Aladdin and Senzel Ahmady as Princess Jasmine, have warmth, charisma and strong singing voices

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

San-Diego raised Broadway vets celebrate 10th anniversary of 'Aladdin' musicalTony winners Casey Nicholaw and Gregg Barnes talk about the Disney show, which arrives in San Diego next Wednesday

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

The 'Aladdin' stage musical turns 10 this month. Here are the magical stories of three GeniesThe Broadway musical “Aladdin” is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and the Genies who have led it on tour and on Broadway are looking back.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

The 'Aladdin' stage musical turns 10 this month. Here are the magical stories of three GeniesThe Broadway musical “Aladdin” is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and the Genies who have led it on tour and on Broadway are looking back.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »