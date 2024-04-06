Alan Dershowitz: When US Opposes Israel, Hamas Backs Away from Deals

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that any time America opposes Israel , “ Hamas backs away from making any deals.

Hamas says to itself, why should we give up any hostages? Biden’s doing our job for us, CNN’s doing our job for us,is doing our job for us,” and that Biden is failing to recognize with Hamas what he did with Putin when he said that “if he wins in Ukraine, he’s going to move into Latvia and Poland, the same thing is true with Hamas.” Dershowitz said, “henever the United States turns against Israel, the result is, Hamas backs away from making any deals. Hamas says to itself, why should we give up any hostages? Biden’s doing our job for us, CNN’s doing our job for us,is doing our job for us, Tony Blinken’s doing our job for us. They’re all making Israel lose, and if Israel’s losing, no matter how many people die in Gaza, Hamas will continu

