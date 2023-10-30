Alamo Plaza businesses navigate dust and detours amid construction

An aerial photograph of Alamo Plaza on Tuesday shows a portion of the construction taking place at the historic site.of business operators in central San Antonio are feeling the pains of prolonged construction projects. This time, it’s in the heart of downtown.
The shop, located on the ground floor of the Menger Hotel, opened in 2021 and saw “good business” when the portion of East Crockett Street in front of the shop was fully reopened to pedestrian traffic last year.
Plaza de Valero is slated for completion by July 4, 2024, said Kate Rogers, CEO of Alamo Trust Inc, the nonprofit overseeing the project in partnership with the city and Texas General Land Office. West across the plaza, LiberT Tshirts and Souvenirs worker Johnny Sauceda said he has also seen a decrease in customers since he started working there eight months ago. headtopics.com
“The scope of the exciting Alamo Plaza project does involve some disruptions and challenges, however … our working relationship with the Alamo Trust and the City is excellent,” Garvin O’Neil, general manager of the Menger Hotel, said in an email.
“We all are so excited to see the finished product, but we have to think about the businesses that are being affected on a day-to-day basis,” Kaur said. Business owners are asking the city and Alamo Trust for “as much foreshadowing” of construction changes as they can provide, she added. headtopics.com
“While the construction is going on, there will be some short-term pain for some of the business owners and we really want to do everything we can to help mitigate that,” she said. “We understand the temporary inconveniences that might arise during the project’s duration,” Rogers told the San Antonio Report via email. “Our promise is to ensure utmost transparency, working through the short-term challenges with an eye on the long-term benefits that the overall project will bring to San Antonio.”