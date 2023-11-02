Alameda warns drivers to be careful as time changes

Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft said, "The sun, we're now in the fall season, the angle of the sun, the angle of the morning sun, it is really, really strong. It - it can be blinding." Authorities said the woman who was driving had stopped at a stop sign. But because of the rising sun, she didn't realize Chan was ahead of her just feet away in an adjacent crosswalk.

The supervisor, a friend of the mayor, was killed. The driver was not charged in the death, which happened days before the time change. "There are so many little things that you can do, precautions you can take that have a huge impact that could save a life, and no one wants to be responsible for taking another's life," the mayor said.

In February, an 86-year-old man was hit and killed on Alameda's Bay Farm Island. Joshi says the driver had failed to defog the windshield.

