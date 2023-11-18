Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price Launches Campaign to Keep Her Job

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price reacts to the compliments by Civil Rights Attorney Walter Riley during her kick-off campaign against her recall at Fluid510 night club in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

(Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)OAKLAND — In an evening marked by supporters’ well wishes and largely jovial vibes, there were certain moments during Pamela Price ’s“Those who are trying to overturn the results of the election are trying to destroy public trust ,” Price, the first Black woman and progressive reformer to serve as Alameda County ’s top prosecutor, told the assembled crowd. “Which means they are a threat to public safety .” Her speech, delivered privately to supporters at Thursday’s campaign launch, marked the beginning of what promises to be a broader public push to keep her job.The first-time D.A.’s short tenure has rapidly become the subject of intense public scrutiny in the East Bay, and perhaps even a bellwether for whether criminal-justice reform in the U.S. is viable as a genuine policy goa





