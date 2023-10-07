Alabama vs. Texas A&M prediction: College football picks, odds

The last time No. 11 Alabama played Texas A&M on the road, the Crimson Tide fell to a clock-expiring field goal.Alabama’s Jalen Milroe reclaimed the gig in Nick Saban’s short-leashed quarterback carousel and has played tremendously since.

He has completed 81.8 percent of his passes and has thrown for 389 yards in the back-to-back wins against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. But the Crimson Tide offense hasn’t been exactly domineering; it is raking in just 363.2 total yards of offense to the Aggies’ 443.4.He threw for only 210 yards along with a 58.2 QBR, but the Aggies defense limited Arkansas to 174 total yards on the day.

Texas A&M ranks fifth in yards allowed, conceding only 253.8, which has allowed its new-and-improved offense plenty of breathing room.This pressure should force Milroe to throw in uncomfortable situations as Alabama attempts only 30.8 passes a game, which sits at 88th in college football.BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Codes: Claim an exclusive 1. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks and props: Odds, best bets and promos for college football SaturdayThe Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas highlights this week’s college slate

College Football Week 6 Picks: Alabama Fights for CFP Life vs. Texas A&MThe Crimson Tide heads to College Station for a big test, while Georgia gets a visit from undefeated Kentucky.

College football Week 6 preview -- Texas-Oklahoma, Alabama-A&M - ESPNBill Connelly breaks down the Big 12 (for now) battle of unbeatens and some interesting SEC matchups, including Georgia's biggest challenge yet.

College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Alabama-Texas A&M, Saints-PatriotsSammy P takes a look at the weekend football slate to serve up his best bets. Read to see who he likes in the Alabama-Texas A&M matchup and which favorites he likes to cover.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Defenses Stand Tall in TexasCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies. Week 6 betting free pick and game analysis.

Alabama Arise hopes to expand Medicaid in the upcoming legislative sessionAlabama Arise unveils its 2024 roadmap for change in Alabama ahead of next years legislative session.