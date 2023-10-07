Alabama vs. Texas A&M prediction: College football picks, odds

The last time No. 11 Alabama played Texas A&M on the road, the Crimson Tide fell to a clock-expiring field goal.Alabama’s Jalen Milroe reclaimed the gig in Nick Saban’s short-leashed quarterback carousel and has played tremendously since.
He has completed 81.8 percent of his passes and has thrown for 389 yards in the back-to-back wins against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. But the Crimson Tide offense hasn’t been exactly domineering; it is raking in just 363.2 total yards of offense to the Aggies’ 443.4.He threw for only 210 yards along with a 58.2 QBR, but the Aggies defense limited Arkansas to 174 total yards on the day.
Texas A&M ranks fifth in yards allowed, conceding only 253.8, which has allowed its new-and-improved offense plenty of breathing room.This pressure should force Milroe to throw in uncomfortable situations as Alabama attempts only 30.8 passes a game, which sits at 88th in college football.BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Codes: Claim an exclusive 1. headtopics.com
College Football Week 6 Picks: Alabama Fights for CFP Life vs. Texas A&MThe Crimson Tide heads to College Station for a big test, while Georgia gets a visit from undefeated Kentucky.