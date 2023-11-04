Alabama to issue one-time tax rebates to support citizens during tough times

Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of the state address.MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The payments will begin on Dec. 1, according to the governor’s office. “From the very beginning, it has been my belief that it is the responsibility of government to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars while actively looking for ways to support citizens through tough times,” Ivey said.

“Our country is in the midst of tough times, and Alabama families from all walks of life are unfortunately seeing that their paychecks aren’t going as far as they once did. Thanks to our unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility, one-time tax rebates will be with our hard-working Alabamians in time for the holidays.” The amount of each rebate, which will be issued by direct bank deposit or paper check, is based on the qualified taxpayer’s filing status:To qualify for the rebates, taxpayers must have filed a 2021 Individual Income Tax return which the Alabama Department of Revenue received on or before Oct. 17, 2022. Ivey’s office noted that non-residents, estates or trusts, or anyone who was claimed as a dependent during the 2021 tax year do not qualif

