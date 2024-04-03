Alabama's Obsession with Orange Rolls

Roll, orange roll. The home of the Alabama Crimson Tide has a curious obsession with pastries painted in the citrus tint of gridiron rival Tennessee Volunteers. 'There's a chunk of Alabama that has fallen hard for orange rolls,' Melissa Hall, co-director of the Southern Foodways Alliance in Oxford, Mississippi, told Fox News Digital.

EASY-DRINKING HERBAL BEER GRUIT INSPIRED BY ERA WHEN ALE WAS APHRODISIAC, MEDICINE, HALLUCINOGEN She cites central Alabama as the orange-flavored heart of the Yellowhammer State. Orange rolls look much like cinnamon rolls, both made with yeast dough. 'Every recipe has its own twist,' Southern Living magazine wrote in 2019. 'Some contain cinnamon, some do not, and some recipes will offer a filling containing orange curd or marmalade.' AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: TEST YOUR MASTERY OF HISTORY, TRENDS, CELEBRITIES AND MORE The magazine wrote of the phenomenon: 'One special sweet roll, the Alabama orange roll, has taken an entire state by stor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama rolls out new notification system for crime victimsThe state of Alabama is rolling out a new method to inform victims of crime about changes in the status of an offender who has impacted their life or that of their loved ones.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers warns of law enforcement impostersCentral Alabama CrimeStoppers says scammers are posing as Alabama law enforcement.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Prescott Hill Climb Sunday Service 07/04Join us as the Sunday Service band wagon rolls on to Gloucestershire

Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 553. / 51 Read more »

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre | UK ReviewA silent spin on the roads at Rolls' doorstep - is this the EV luxury benchmark?

Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 553. / 51 Read more »

Heartstopper Season 3 Premiere Announced By NetflixNetflix rolls out a new look at Heartstopper Season 3.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

1930 Rolls Royce Phantom visits Jay Leno's GarageA Rolls-Royce Phantom with some Hollywood history stops by Jay Leno's Garage.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »