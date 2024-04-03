Alabama's Obsession with Orange Rolls

Roll, orange roll. The home of the Alabama Crimson Tide has a curious obsession with pastries painted in the citrus tint of gridiron rival Tennessee Volunteers. 'There's a chunk of Alabama that has fallen hard for orange rolls,' Melissa Hall, co-director of the Southern Foodways Alliance in Oxford, Mississippi, told Fox News Digital.
EASY-DRINKING HERBAL BEER GRUIT INSPIRED BY ERA WHEN ALE WAS APHRODISIAC, MEDICINE, HALLUCINOGEN She cites central Alabama as the orange-flavored heart of the Yellowhammer State. Orange rolls look much like cinnamon rolls, both made with yeast dough. 'Every recipe has its own twist,' Southern Living magazine wrote in 2019. 'Some contain cinnamon, some do not, and some recipes will offer a filling containing orange curd or marmalade.' AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: TEST YOUR MASTERY OF HISTORY, TRENDS, CELEBRITIES AND MORE The magazine wrote of the phenomenon: 'One special sweet roll, the Alabama orange roll, has taken an entire state by stor
