Alabama library flagged a children's book because the author’s last name is 'Gay'

A public library system in Alabama flagged a children’s picture book as potentially “sexually explicit” because the author’s last name is “Gay.” The picture book, “Read Me a Story, Stella,” by Marie-Louise Gay is about a girl named Stella who teaches her younger brother the joys of reading, according to the book’s description.
Karen Li, the publisher of Groundwood Books, said in an email Tuesday that the company is “deeply disturbed by the autocratic and uninformed censorship of books in the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system.
NBC promotes illegal activity at SF landmark during 49ers-CowboysThe Sunday Night Football telecast on NBC showed Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at a bonfire at San Francisco's Baker Beach, where bonfires are prohibited.