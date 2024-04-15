Alabama Lawmakers Advance Bill to Define Sex Based on Reproductive Systems, Not Identity

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to define who is considered a man or a woman under state law, saying it must be based on reproductive systems and not gender identityPublished: Apr. 15, 2024 at 4:57 AM CDTMONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that would define who is considered a man or a woman under state law, saying it must be based on reproductive systems and not gender identity.
The Alabama House of Representatives voted 77-24 for the legislation that declares “there are only two sexes” and writes definitions for male, female, boy, girl, mother and father into state law. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate. Opponents said the legislation is part of ongoing attacks on the rights of transgender people to simply go about their daily lives.
The bill states that “every individual is either male or female” and that “sex does not include ‘gender identity’ or any other terms intended to convey an individual’s subjective sense of self.” The legislation defines sex based on reproductive anatomy.
