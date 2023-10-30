Alabama is the top state for living ‘off-the-grid,’ study finds

a research aggregation website, has named Alabama as the best state in the country for off-the grid living - in other words, close to nature without the encumbrances of technology and relying on mass consumerism.

But this lifestyle is more than just ditching your smart phone and eating granola. Finding a place conducive to off-grid simplicity can be difficult. To figure this out, researchers looked at several factors, such as climate, land availability, regulations and natural resources. Also considered were cost of living, freedom of lifestyle, water availability, ease of growing food, energy availability and community.says the state has “an abundance of cheap, undeveloped land” and a climate that allows one to “grow crops almost year-round.”

It also offers low property taxes, low cost of living, lenient building codes and harvesting of rainwater without restriction.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: aldotcom »

Magic City Classic: Alabama State to face Alabama A&M in BirminghamMontgomery, Alabama Read more ⮕

Alabama State pulls away from Alabama A&M, 31-16 in 82nd Magic City ClassicA pair of big plays is the difference in Alabama State's victory at Legion Field on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Alabama State's special teams shine in 31-16 win over Alabama A&MMontgomery, Alabama Read more ⮕

Alabama State takes down Alabama A&M, wins second consecutive Magic City ClassicAlabama A&M leads the all-time series 44-40-3. Read more ⮕

Alabama's forgotten 'first road' gets a new tourism focusThe Alabama Department of Tourism, lawmakers and other groups are working to bring awareness and tourism dollars to communities along one of Alabama’s first roadways. The Tuscaloosa News reports Byler Road was authorized by the Alabama State Legislature in 1819 and was built between 1820 and 1823. Read more ⮕

LACEUP: Week Nine high school football highlights and scoresMontgomery, Alabama Read more ⮕