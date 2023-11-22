Alabama Inmate's Execution Method Challenged in Lawsuit

Attorneys for inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith have filed a lawsuit challenging Alabama's proposed use of nitrogen gas as a method of execution. They argue that this experimental method may violate the Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The state is seeking to make Smith the 'test case' for this new execution method.





