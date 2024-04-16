Alabama Increases Income Guidelines for WIC Program

) - Alabama ’s income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children have increased.

Under new federal poverty guidelines, more family also may be eligible for the program, which is also known as WIC. The program is open to people with incomes 185 percent of the federal poverty level.People who take part in the program also need to have a limited income and a nutritional need. Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families already meet the income qualifications for WIC.“WIC works with families to meet nutrition goals and provides healthy foods to support optimal growth and development,” said Allison Hatchett, Alabama WIC Director. “Nutritious foods help pregnant women have healthy babies and help children grow to become healthy adults.

