Alabama House Rejects Senate's Plan on Sports Betting and Casinos

According to a report from the Associated Press, the Alabama House of Representatives rejected the Senate 's plan to exclude sports betting and up to 10 casinos. The House supports the introduction of sports betting and commercial casinos with table games in Alabama , while some Senate members oppose these gaming elements. Senator Greg Albritton, who handled the bill in the Senate , expressed disappointment and mentioned the challenge of overcoming entrenched opposition.

The Senate approved the lottery aspect of the bill but opposes online and retail sports betting or casinos outside of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians' land

