Alabama Guard Mark Sears Leads Team to Victory in NCAA Tournament

Alabama guard Mark Sears led his team to victory over Clemson in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA tournament. Sears scored crucial points during both halves of the game, contributing to Alabama's success.

After the win, Sears celebrated by cutting down the net. The game took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Alabama's Mark Sears earns postseason acolades

Mark Sears, Crimson Tide roll in March Madness as Alabama races past Charleston 109-96Mark Sears led the highest-scoring offense in the country with 30 points, and fourth-seeded Alabama had no problem making shots in its NCAA Tournament opener, racing past No. 13 seed Charleston 109-96.

