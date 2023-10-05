Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sending 275 National Guard troops to Mexico border: \u2018Every state has become a border state'

US border towns facing migrant crisis further threatened by potential government shutdownMayorkas backtracks on Texas border wall hours after DHS cites 'immediate need'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she will send 275 National Guard troops to the southern border, becoming the latest Republican governor to send soldiers to the region. “Every state has become a border state under the current policies, and Alabama remains committed to being an integral part of the mission to protect our southern border,” the governor said in a statement. “The Alabama National Guard always stands ready to protect our citizens, and I thank our 275 troops, as well as their families, for their important service to our country.

The letter further stated that: “States are on the front lines, working around-the clock responding to the effects of this crisis: shelters are full, food pantries empty, law enforcement strained, and aid workers exhausted.”Alabama Gov. headtopics.com

