Alabama Gov. Ivey sending 275 National Guard troops to Mexico border: ‘Every state has become a border state’

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she will send 275 National Guard troops to the southern border, becoming the latest Republican governor to send soldiers to the region. 'Every state has become a border state under the current policies, and Alabama remains committed to being an integral part of the mission to protect our southern border,' the governor said in a statement.

KATHY HOCHUL CALLS IN NATIONAL GUARD AMID NEW YORK'S WORSENING MIGRANT CRISIS 'As a result of your policies which incentivize illegal immigration, our states are carrying the burden of both the years-long surge in illegal border crossings and cartels’ coordinated trafficking of drugs and human beings,' the 25 governors led by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, say in a Sept.

