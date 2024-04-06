Alabama Crimson Tide Makes First Appearance in Final Four

Final Four play tips off tomorrow in Phoenix, Az. The Alabama Crimson Tide are making their first appearance in program history and they’ll be taking on a very strong Connecticut team. I caught up with a local super star who’s committed to play at Alabama next year. Spence Simms , the Fairhope senior, would love to see his future team in the championship game. “I mean I knew if they got hot that it could happen.
I wasn’t I mean they had some defensive struggles that they had to figure that out but if they got that together and they made shots then I knew it was possible.” Alabama came in to the NCAA Tournament as the number four seed in the west. They lost their last five games of the regular season and expectations were not high, but four wins later the Crimson Tide have secured their place in the Final Four for the first time ever. Spence Simms, a 6′1 senior point guard out of Fairhope, committed to Alabama back in Novembe
Alabama Crimson Tide Final Four Basketball NCAA Tournament Connecticut Spence Simms
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »