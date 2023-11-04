Alabama Corrections Officer Dies by Suicide After Aiding Inmate's Escape

The Alabama Corrections Officer Vicky White died by suicide in April 2022. White was accused of aiding the escape of inmate Casey White from an Alabama jail. They had a relationship and worked together at the same jail. Vicky White was 56 years old at the time of her death. She took her own life by shooting herself in the head. The corrections officer helped Casey White escape on April 29, 2022, and they were on the run for 11 days

. During their escape, their car collided with a law enforcement vehicle in Evansville, Indiana. It is believed that Vicky White took her own life after the collision. Sheriff Dave Wedding stated, 'We believe that she may have taken her own life.' Casey White was eventually arrested. It has been confirmed that there was a relationship between Casey and Vicky outside of her work hours. Vicky was a widow without children, while Casey was a convicted felon and murder suspect. Inmates claim that Casey received special treatment due to his relationship with Vicky

