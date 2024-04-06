Alabama Coach Nate Oats Rebuilds Roster, Faces UConn in National Championship

Alabama coach Nate Oats had to rebuild his roster and replace three assistant coaches . The pieces ended up fitting perfectly. The fast-and-furious Crimson Tide were among one of the nation's best offenses all season and rolled into the program's first The run has taken Alabama to the desert, where the Tide face a daunting task: trying to stop the juggernaut that is reigning national champion UConn. “We’re going to show our guys success other teams have had,” Oats said.

"The success that other teams have had, we also do those things very well. We just can’t give them these big runs that everybody gives up. It’s a lot easier said than done.” UConn (35-3) dominated the 2023 bracket, winning every game by at least 13 points for its fifth national championshi

