Alabama Bill Would Notify Parents of Teen Drivers' Traffic Citations

A bill in the Alabama Legislature would notify parents if their child gets a traffic citation . The bill is inspired by a tragic situation that claimed two lives. Losing her son motivated April Vafeas to get the law changed.

After he died, she discovered he had gotten three traffic tickets for not wearing a seat belt when he was a teen. Vafeas posted about it on Facebook, and state Rep. Jamie Kiel saw the post and reached out, leading to the idea for a new law.

